Trees, grass, and shrubs are still recovering from the frosty weather. Local experts said to wait before you try to remove and replace what you think might be dead.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Director at The Gardens at Texas A&M University and professor of landscape horticulture Dr. Mike Arnold said plants that are soft and mushy, like an aloe vera plant, you can remove.

“Unless you’re in extreme North Texas, then I’d leave it because you need the insulation,” said Dr. Arnold.

He said you can cut herbaceous perennials if their top is brown and you see green at the bottom of the stem.

“If it hasn’t sprouted out yet, I would wait a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Arnold.

Since we aren’t completely out of winter just yet, Dr. Arnold recommended people shouldn’t do anything that is going to stimulate new growth until we get to more consistent warm weather.

"...many plants in our landscapes have sustained considerable damage, and many may resprout if we are patient."



As far as grass goes, co-owners of local landscaping shot Thompson & Son’s Daniel and Kat Thompson said because the soils didn’t freeze, roots in the ground were protected and people should already start to see their grass turn green again.

“If you're not seeing that grass green back up within the next week or two, then that's a clear sign that you're gonna have an issue,” said Daniel.

While this was a one-in-a-lifetime storm, Texas is no stranger to freezes. The Thompsons said they recommend people to pay attention to the types of plants they are placing in their yards.