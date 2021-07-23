Willy Wonka and Christmas in July: The Check List for July 23-29

Events for the week of July 23 to July 29

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Howdy, y’all!

This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.

Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.

Willy Wonka Jr. at The Theatre Company

The Theatre Company

Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, various times

$10 and up

The classic Roald Dahl story comes to life at The Theatre Company in Bryan. The play follows Willy Wonka, a famous yet secret chocolatier, who is looking for his heir apparent by inviting five kids into his factory. The play debuts Friday and will run through August 8. You can find tickets here.

Christmas in July at WildFlyer Mead Co.

WildFlyer Mead Co.

Sunday, July 25, Noon - 4 p.m.

Free

It's Christmas in July and the WildFlyer Mead Co. will be hosting a holiday-themed artisan vendor market. Sip on glasses of signature mead from the WildFlyer Mead Co. while shopping from local artists like JD's Woodworks and Texas Pioneer Creations. More vendors will be available as well as a food struck from Smoke Daddies BBQ. The event will also have a photo op and selfie station, raffles and a special tasting room of limited released mead bottles. For more info click here

2021 State 4-H Horse Show

Brazos County Expo Center

Saturday, July 24 - Friday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Free

The seven-day 4-H Horse shows give families access to beautiful horses from across the state. Additionally, the show will offer classes of competition, educational programs, scholarship opportunities and college prep. There will also be pole bending, barrel racing and stake racing performances. For more info click here.

Chamber Music Series with the BVSO: Brass Quintet

Lake Walk

Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

Free

This week's event at the Lake Walk will feature the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will feature songs Green Hornett, Fanfare from "La Peri" and Married Life from the Disney Pixar film "Up." The show itself will be held at The Pavillion near the Stella Hotel. Performances are free and informal.

Fab Friday Drag Show

Halo Bar in Downtown Bryan

July 23, 11:30 p.m.

$5 and up