Your phone may have up to 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat; how to clean it properly

Millions of people around the country are disinfecting their homes, but many are forgetting to clean one of the most important items — cell phones.

If you're trying to create a germ-free environment in your home, you're not alone. Millions of people around the country are disinfecting their houses on the daily to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other illnesses.

But there's one key thing that many people are forgetting to disinfect — cell phones.

Many phones have up to TEN times more bacteria than toilet seats. Oh yeah, we can't make this up.

So how did we know this? We spoke to Connie Vasquez-Shafer with You’ve Got Maids of San Antonio. She told us how important it is to sanitize your phone and commonly used electronic devices, not once, but several times a day. And of course, don't forget to throw on the gloves when cleaning!

But the golden question many viewers have wondered — can you use wipes? Yes. But, there is a catch.

For your phone and remotes, you can use cleaning wipes. But for a laptop, use a microfiber towel. Vasquez-Shafer also said to stay away from using bleach to clean your devices.

And when you do clean the phone to avoid germs, make sure you take it out of its case so you can scrub the small places.

Although we're all doing the best we can to help prevent the spread of viruses, Vasquez-Shafer said to avoid putting your phone down in dirty places likes floors, in the bathroom or near the trash can.