Alamo and TopDog Fireworks are fired up and ready to go this holiday weekend

Alamo and TopDog Fireworks are fully stocked but suggest people get their fireworks early for some money-saving deals.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Sales Director for Alamo Fireworks Chelsea Bode said the shortage is 100% true except for Alamo Fireworks, they’re seeing the opposite.

“We are really fortunate in the way we set up our ordering and the relationships we have set up with our suppliers that we aren’t experiencing that shortage,” Bode said, “We actually have probably more product than we’ve ever had before and we think we’re going to be better stocked than we’ve been in previous seasons.”

Over in Navasota, TopDog Fireworks said they know about the shortage too but shift manager Stephanie Autry said their store is stocked.

“We did have a little bit of a later start but TopDog is running some fantastic specials to get people in early so they can get their fireworks before they are gone,” Autry said.

TopDog is open from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. and after Thursday night, their big deals will be gone, but there’s still a chance for some people to snag some lit deals.

“We are still going to be offering discounts to our first responders and military,” Autry said, “If those guys want to come in, please make sure you have your I.D.’s and we’ll be happy to share our 10% discount with you.”

Bode said you only get one shot to do your Fourth of July right and Alamo Fireworks can help you have a fun and memorable weekend.