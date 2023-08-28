3M to pay $6 billion in military earplug settlement

The Minnesota-based company continues to insist the product is "safe and effective if used properly," and says the agreement is not an admission of liability.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on June 23, 2023, and involves a separate legal settlement involving forever chemicals and drinking water supplies.

Minnesota-based 3M will pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits involving a line of earplugs used by members of the U.S. Military.

Under terms of the agreement, 3M will contribute those billions between 2023 and 2029 in the form of $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in common stock.

Hundreds of thousands of both active and retired military members sued 3M and subsidiary Aearo Technologies over the earplugs, which were supplied to the U.S. armed services between 2003 and 2015 for use in active combat and military exercises. A number of those plaintiffs served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The plaintiffs allege the Combat Arms earplugs were defective, resulting in permanent hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing or other noise in the ear). Reuters puts the number of lawsuits filed in the matter at nearly 260,000.

In a news release, the company says the deal was reached through a mediation process to "resolve all claims associated with the Combat Arms Earplugs products," both now and in the future. 3M says the settlement is not an admission of liability, insisting that the earplugs are safe and effective when used properly.

If terms of the agreement are not fulfilled, 3M says it is prepared to defend itself in court.

