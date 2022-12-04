Chris Riggins with Destination Bryan named in 30 under 30 International's Class

Chris Riggins is Destination Bryan's marketing manager. He said this distinction is a milestone in his career.

BRYAN, Texas — Tourism is an industry where you can travel anywhere and indulge in local businesses or attractions. As the industry expands in the Bryan area, one Aggie grad, Chris Riggins, is leading it.

As Destination Bryan's marketing manager he recently became a recipient of the 30 under 30 Destinations' Internationals class of 2022. He said it's a milestone in his career.

"What we're doing is helping the future of the tourism industry as a whole," Riggins said.

He found his passion for the industry in 2017 while at Texas A&M University studying recreation, park, and tourism science.

"I got a great education from Texas A&M and wanted to stick around to see what I could do to help the local community," he said.

Destination Internationals highlight future industry leaders, like Riggins, with honorees originating from organizations of all sizes and countries. The award is a validation that what he's doing in Bryan is making a difference he said.

But why tourism in Bryan?

"There's so much potential here in Bryan-College Station as a whole for leisure travel, for tourism," he said. "We've got a great college town sort of atmosphere and that's something people look for to come be a part of and experience themselves."

Riggins said he's honored to share that message so people know what Bryan has to offer. "I'm excited to get to be a part of the 30 under 30 class to learn what I can from my peers to make Bryan the destination of choice for as many people as possible in the state of Texas."

In two years with Destination Bryan, Riggins has shaped the brand of the organization and spearheaded the launch of its website.

Riggins said he believes Bryan is a hidden gem with tons of local businesses, community events and more.

"Not everybody realizes that so being able to do what I can to spread that message is really cool."