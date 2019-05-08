WACO, Texas — After a week of tragedies, Magnolia Market announced it would donate its net profits from last weekend to the victims, families and communities impacted by shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Mississippi.

"Our hearts are breaking, and we feel the need to quickly offer whatever tangible support we can," the Waco business said.

Magnolia will also be organizing a blood drive in Waco for all employees and Market visitors in the coming days.

The business also posted a Red Cross link to its website for anyone who wants to make their own donation.