Strategic Armory Corps selects Bryan for their new world headquarters

The facility will sit on approximately 204 acres located on Mumford Road.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Commerce and Development, Inc. (BCD) approved a performance-based economic development agreement with Strategic Armory Corps, Inc. (SAC). The vote occurred Monday afternoon.

With the approval, the two entities will move forward with a location to build and operate its world headquarters, manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facility on approximately 204 acres located on Mumford Road. The property is currently owned by BCD.

"The agreement puts the property back on the tax rolls after not being included since 1998. The property appraised for more than $1.3 million, this year, by the Brazos Central Appraisal District," city officials announced through a news release following the vote.

SAC has two phases planned for the project. Phase II includes building and operating a world-class BASE Armalite campus that will serve as a unique destination, and will encompass training, events, and education facilities.

Per the 10-year agreement, Phase I construction must start within 18 months after all parties have signed the agreement and be substantially completed within 12 months. Phase II (BASE Armalite) construction must commence within 24 months after Phase I is completed and be substantially completed within 18 months. After 5 years of operations, SAC will maintain 70 full-time jobs with an average salary of at least $55,000.

SAC’s companies create highly-respected products and services that are designed to meet the expectations of military, law enforcement, and commercial groups around the world. It is anticipated that Phase II of the project could serve to bolster our national security through training and educational activities.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said through the same news releases that the city "is excited to welcome this world-renowned corporation that will provide sustainable economic impact as well as an avenue to assist in ensuring our military and law enforcement personnel have the tools they need to keep America safe."

SAC President of the Board and Owner Jose Augusto Schincariol added, having all our state-of-the-art infrastructure now on Texan soil is the realization of a personal dream."