AUSTIN, Texas — Retirement doesn't seem to slow people down in Texas.

A new study by Kempler Industries looked for the hardest working cities in America and found seven of the top 10 are right here in the Lone Star State.

The study looked at U.S. Census Bureau data from nearly 200 cities with a population of 150,000 or more and analyzing information about the senior workforce, the workforce population ages 16 to 64, worker commute, percentage of unused vacation time and the number of hours people worked.

Seven of the top ten hardest-working cities are in Texas, beating out New York City.

Kempler Industries looked at Census Data for working population, senior workforce, average commute, number of hours worked and unused vacation time to rank cities with a population over 150,000.

Kempler Industries

Part of the reason is the percentage of people 65 and older still working in Texas.

According to the study, 20% of seniors in Texas still work. On average, people are working 39.6 hours a week.



Here is a look at the top ten:

Washington, D.C. Plano, Texas Dallas, Texas Grand Prairie, Texas Houston, Texas Garland, Texas San Francisco, California Irving, Texas Arlington, Texas New York, New York

Austin comes in at No. 13. One of the most interesting stats for the Capital City? Twenty-nine percent of Austin workers didn't use their vacation days!

Here are the numbers for Austin:

Average workweek hours: 39.6 hours

Percentage of workforce population aged 16-64: 68.7%

Percentage of senior workforce, aged 65 and up: 19.7%

Percentage of unused vacation days: 29%

Average commute time: 24.1 minutes

WATCH: Connecting the Dots: 4-day Workweeks

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Boyfriend charged after Austin woman found dead in her bathroom



Police arrest man in connection to fatal Cedar Park shooting

Fox tests positive for rabies after entering Travis County home, biting woman



