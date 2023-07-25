How triple digit temperatures are damaging car batteries

A local automotive owner gave insight on how the heat can take a toll on different mechanical areas of a vehicle.

BRYAN, Texas — Most people think they know their car's durability when they buy it, but extreme temperatures can push vehicles to their limit.

"Everything when it heats up doesn't work as well as it should as far as battery goes the key component in the battery that makes it work is the electrolyte. The electrolyte is mostly water, if you take water right now and pour it on the concrete, it's gonna be gone its so hot outside," explained B&B Automotive Services Co-Owner, Matt Barnes.

Barnes says you shouldn't rely on the supposed lifespan of your battery, especially in a warmer climate.

"In Texas it doesn't matter if you buy a four year battery, a five year battery, a six year battery, honestly three years is a long time to get out of a battery. We don't see very many go past four years," he said.

However, car batteries aren't the only critical car part that's vulnerable to the scorching triple digit temperatures.

"I would keep an eye out on tire pressure," Barnes noted. "Tire pressure changes dramatically with heat and temperature so you don't wanna over inflate them, you don't want to under inflate them, that translates to heat as well, you have a tire that's running too hot on hot asphalt that's a very bad combination."

What can seem like a small complaint from your car can be a serious issue down the road.

"Little things start paying attention if you hear something that doesn't quite start the way it used to if you feel a slight vibration that you didn't feel before, these are all tell tell signs that you could be having a problem," explained Barnes.

