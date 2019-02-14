Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I always find it borderline offensive when stores use the term "doorbusters" and it's not Black Friday. I find it even worse when the retailer has no physical doors that people are "busting down" and the deals are all on a website. But since they're selling a laptop for $130, Dell can get away with it today.



Dell just activated discounts for their best-selling laptops and desktops tied to President's Day. The sale appeared merely 6 minutes after Walmart went public with up to $400 off gaming laptops and PCs.



Stores are working hard for the consumer and working even harder against one another as we lead in to the President's Day holiday weekend. I've studied the prices, promotions and tactics. To some degree, stores are operating now with the same fervor as the holiday quarter.



Let's take the Dell President's Day sale as an example. At the time this article was written Dell had a new laptop listed for $127. If you're reading this and the product has sold out, I'll find plenty more identical deals as we lead in to the graduation season, but my point is that this offer is identical to three of Dell's best Black Friday deals from 2018.



Not only is it fair for Dell to use the whole "doorbuster" label but they have my full support today thanks to the sale they've launched.



They have countless other desktops and laptops with savings of up to $300 off. Dell was one of the first companies to pioneer the "custom computer build" and today you can build with bargain prices available.



