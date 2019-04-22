Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Does your little bundle of joy deserve an upgraded ride? Or is there a car seat gathering dust in your basement now that your bundle of joy has grown to driving age?

Target is here to help.

The retailer's semi-annual car seat trade-in event starts today and continues through May 4. During the event you can drop off a car seat at a participating Target to be recycled and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, car seat base or other baby gear.

Click here to find a participating Target location. The Target website notes that the event is "held at nearly all of our stores, with only a few exceptions.

"Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged," Target's website also states.

Even if you're no longer in need of baby gear, it's a good excuse to clear an old baby seat out of your storage space and save money on a gift for the expectant parents in your life.

Target also held a car seat trade-in event in September. The retailer is working with Waste Management for the events.

"To make sure the old car seat materials get put to good use, we’re teaming up with Waste Management to recycle items collected during the trade in," a September press release states. "They’ll turn the car seats into new products like pallets and plastic buckets, as well as construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding.

"Since the program first started in April 2016, more than 306,000 car seats—equaling more than 4.6 million pounds of materials—have been recycled," the press release adds.

