It's a promise I didn't think was possible. Just in time for back to school, work or a job interview, I have a sale on a teeth whitening system that will make you smile!

Are you still trying to conceal your smile in photos? Do you feel a little self-conscious because that coffee, wine or tea has taken its toll? I have a deal that features the no. 1 teeth whitening system recommended by dentists at its lowest-recorded price.

The NuPearl PRO Advanced is one of the only teeth whitening systems that uses LED light technology and whitening gel to help produce visibly whiter teeth. I have extremely sensitive teeth and my teeth were not only visibly whiter in two weeks, I experienced absolutely no side effects thanks to this system.

I certainly did not expect these results! I'm a chronic bubble tea drinker, I have iced tea two to three times per day and I'm on camera all day long, The included PRO Advanced whitening pen helps you get to those hard-to-reach spots as you use the whitening system. Click the play button to see this system in action.

Features of the NuPearl PRO Advanced system

Made in the USA

Virtually no tooth sensitivity

No. 1 dentist-recommended teeth whitening system

Extremely gentle on enamel

Specialized NuBright LED technology covers both visible and non-visible teeth

Uses LED technology to minimize irritation and maximize whiteness

Lowest-recorded price

$30 Off ORALGEN NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening + Free Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

