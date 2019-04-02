Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $60 off iDeaPlay V206 Bluetooth 4.1 Headphones with free shipping

Flowers, chocolates and tech! Year after year when I run viewer focus groups, there are just as many women as there are men who say they would be delighted to get a tech-related gift on Valentine's Day. With that in mind, I wanted to flag a top offer that's available right now and that includes free delivery in time for the big day.



Every couple I know has a song or music that has provided a soundtrack to a special moment or occasion. If you're part of a generation that made mix tapes to woo a significant other, consider this a deal for more modern times.



The best and most affordable pair of noise-cancelling headphones on the market for under $300 can immerse you or a loved one in a world of music and audio books while blocking out life's annoyances. Paired with a digital playlist of their favorite songs, this could also be a surprisingly romantic Valentine's Day gift idea.



iDeaUSA have several different models of headphones which I've featured in the past and that are designed right here in the U.S., including Atomik, V201, V204 and several others. The new V206 headphones block 85 percent of ambient noise and offer a whopping 25 hours of battery life.

Compare that to Beats Studio Wireless headphones, which have only 11 hours of battery life at a list price of $379.

Features of the V206 iDeaUSA headphones:

Headphones reduce 85 percent of ambient noise

Provided a whopping 25 hours of battery life in our tests (most headphones offer just eight hours)!

Headphones quickly charge in around two hours

Hi-Fi audio is top-notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

Extremely lightweight

Features an aptX codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

Smart headphones automatically convert to Bluetooth 4.1 headset when a call comes in!

Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included

Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

Was: $129.99

Now: $69.99

