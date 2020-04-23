Some Houston malls are opening for 'retail to go' starting Friday

Memorial City, The Woodlands and the Galleria are among the malls that will offer curbside pickup.

HOUSTON — Several malls in the Houston area that shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic are preparing to offer "retail to-go" options once restrictions are lifted Friday.

Simon Property Group, which owns several locations including the Galleria and Katy Mills Mall, said they will update their website on Friday with information on which retailers are participating at each location.

Executive Order No. GA-16 relating to the safe, strategic reopening of select services as the first step to open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster. (Executed on April 17, 2020)

“Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, retail services that are not “essential services,” but that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the terms required by DSHS.”

Here’s how it’s supposed to work, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 17 executive order:

Shoppers never get out of their cars.

Purchases should be made in advance if at all possible.

Workers will put the items in the back seats or trunks of vehicles.

There should never be any personal contact.

Some are concerned about the safety of retail workers. Here’s what the order and the Texas Department of State Health Services requires for employers and employees of retail-to-go stores:

Employees must wear facial coverings and maintain a six-foot distance of separation with co-workers.

Employees can only work if they have been pre-screened by their employers: no cough, no fever, no loss of taste or smell.

Workers must be trained in disinfecting procedures, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

They are required to sanitize their hands upon arrival at work, between customers and other times during the work day.

Here is a look at how 'retail to go' will work at other Houston-area malls:

Memorial City Mall

Memorial City Mall will begin offering Curbside Pickup with participating mall and area retailers on Friday, April 24.

When you order onlilne, select the “Store pickup” option and wait for email that order is ready.

Curbside pickup: In the north parking lot between Macy’s and Target Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the store and give them your parking space number. The order will be placed in your trunk.

UNO locker pickup: Available 24/7 on the north side between Target and Macy’s. Enter code on the UNO locker screen and pick up your items from the locker. Additional charges may apply.

For more information and a list of participating retailers, visit https://www.memorialcity.com/curbside

Baybrook Mall

Approximately 23 tenants are expected to participate – 12 essential retailers are currently offering curbside service, including restaurants and The Container Store. Eleven to 15 are expected to join this group on Friday.

Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2 of the enclosed portion of the mall, between Macy’s and the former Sear’s location. For purchases made at the outdoor portion of the mall, pick-ups will take place closes to the retailer.

Deerbrook Mall

Approximately 10 to 15 tenants are expected to participate in the to-go offerings. Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2, located in the parking area under the AMC Theater.

First Colony Mall

Approximately 15 to 20 tenants are expected to participate, including restaurants offering curbside service. Pick-ups will take place outside of Entrance 2, between JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Willowbrook Mall

Approximately 10 to 15 tenants are expected to participate. Pick-ups will take place at the mall food court entrance between Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Woodlands Mall

Approximately 30 retailers are expected to participate. Pick-ups will take place at the north entrance of the mall between Nordstrom and JCPenney

Customers are still not permitted entry to the mall, but the mall intends to make the pick-up process simple and consistent across all of the locations.

Guests will park in the numbered spaces of the designated parking area and call the store, providing the space number they are in, as well as the make and model of their vehicle.

Employees of the store will bring the purchased items directly to the vehicle. There will be no need for the guest to get out of their vehicle.

