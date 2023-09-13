'It should be fair for everyone' | How Central Texans could be affected if United Auto Workers Union goes on strike

The UAW union is asking GM, Ford and Stellantis for better wages and benefits.

TEXAS, USA — The United Auto Workers union is demanding a four-day workweek, cost-of-living adjustments, bonuses, job security and other new demands from auto giants Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

If they cannot come to an agreement, nearly 150,000 union members are prepared to strike at specific locations.

In 2019's UAW strike against General Motors, the company lost nearly $4 billion.

If this strike happens, it will immediately halt production and put stress on inventory.

Since 2020's global pandemic, supply chain struggles have directly affected those working in the automotive businesses.

Mike Newcomb, general manager of Jesse Britt's Automotive in Waco, says this strike would make it even harder to acquire the materials they need to do their job.

"We see at least 1,200 cars in our shop every month, so we stay busy," Newcomb said. "If we're having to special order parts or go through different distributors, it could affect both parties."

Ford, GM and Stellantis are the only major automakers whose U.S. workers are unionized.

At an unveiling event of the new Ford F-150 pickup trucks on Sept. 12, CEO Jim Farley says every single demand can't be met if they're going to make this work with the UAW.

"A four-day work week not containable," Farley explained. "We're literally fighting for the future of automotive manufacturing in our country, but we're optimistic we'll find a way forward."

Farley also mentioned just how dedicated he and his team are to making a final agreement.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we have more to do," Farley said. "My team, they're back working, they're gonna work through midnight. They're gonna work all day and all night for the next 48 hours. They're sleeping in the company headquarters to get this done."