New Lake Travis development to include 18-hole golf course

Construction is set to begin on Travis Club on a currently undeveloped bend of Lake Travis. The site is a nesting ground for the golden-cheeked warbler.

BRIARCLIFF, Texas — Construction will soon begin on a 1,058-acre master-planned community on Lake Travis that will include an 18-hole golf course.

The neighborhood, called Travis Club, will be built on a currently undeveloped bend between Thurman Bend Estates and the Briarcliff community, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ).

The site is a nesting ground for the golden-cheeked warbler, which is the only bird species with a breeding range endemic to Texas. Vegetation clearing on the bird’s nesting grounds is banned between March 1 and Aug. 31.

The community is being developed by California-based Haas & Haynie Corp. and Austin-based investment firm Castle Hill Partners Inc., according to the ABJ.

In a July 18 meeting, Travis County commissioners approved the final segment of the first phase, which will allow the first 52 single-family homes and 68 villa units to be built on around 340 acres.

The sometimes contentious project, which could include a total of 497 homes, has been in the works for more than a decade, the ABJ reports. Opponents have raised concerns about the environmental impact, as well as traffic and safety issues.

Travis Club is expected to announce pricing for properties in the fall, after its first homes hit the market. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by mid-2025, with the golf course opening by fall 2025.

Senior Vice President of Castle Hill Partners and CEO of Travis Club Leisha Ehlert told the ABJ protecting the local environment “is paramount” for the project. Around 65% of the site will remain as green space or undeveloped land, while 288 acres will be dedicated as conservation land for the LCRA.

