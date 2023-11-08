Everything Texans need to know going into the tax free weekend

Take a look at what the Texas Comptroller says is not tax exempt this weekend, and what is.

CENTRAL, Texas — Texans are expected to save close to $136 million this tax-free weekend, according to the Texas Comptroller.

Each shopper should expect to save eight dollars on every $100 they spend.

There are certain items that qualify and don't qualify for the sales tax exemption. It's also good to remember that any item over $100 does not qualify for the exemption either.

This weekend is going to be very busy at the Harker Heights Target in particular. This weekend was pay day for the military community, Target is offering discounts for certain people, and it's tax-free weekend.

Educators and college students, you're eligible to receive a 20% discount at Target until Aug, 26.

If you're a red card holder, remember that that helps build your savings as well.

Remember that any tax-free weekend rules that apply in store also apply online.

Here is a list of all items that are tax free and items that are not this weekend, according to the Texas Comptroller:

School supplies that are tax free:

According to the Texas Comptroller, only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Clothes and accessories that are and are not tax exempt:

The items on this list that qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday must be priced under $100. Items that do not qualify for exemption are also included.

(T) = Taxable; (E) = Exempt

Accessories (generally) (T) Barrettes (T) Belt buckles (sold separately) (T) Bobby pins (T) Briefcases (T) Elastic ponytail holders (T) Hair bows (T) Hair clips (T) Handbags (T) Handkerchiefs (T) Headbands (T) Jewelry (T) Key cases (T) Purses (T) Wallets (T) Watch bands (T) Watches (T)

Adult diapers (E)

Alterations (T)

Aprons (household) (E)

Aprons (welders) (T)

Athletic socks (E)

Baby bibs (E)

Baby clothes (E)

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable) (E)

Backpacks (unless for use by elementary/secondary students) (T)

Baseball accessories Baseball caps (E) Baseball cleats (T) Baseball gloves (T) Baseball jerseys (E) Baseball pants (T)

Bathing caps (T)

Belt buckles (T)

Belts with attached buckles (E)

Belts for weight lifting (T)

Bicycle shoes (cleated) (T)

Blouses (E)

Boots (general purpose) (E) Climbing (cleated or spiked) (T) Cowboy (E) Fishing (waders) (T) Hiking (E) Overshoes and galoshes (T) Rubber work boots (T) Ski (T) Waders (T)

Bow ties (E)

Bowling shirts (E)

Bowling shoes (rented and sold) (T)

Bras (E)

Buttons and zippers (T)

Camp clothes (E)

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf) (E)

Chef uniforms (E)

Children’s novelty costumes (E)

Chest protectors (T)

Clerical vestments (E)

Cloth and lace, knitting yarns, and other fabrics (T)

Clothing repair items, such as thread, buttons, tapes, and iron-on patches (T)

Coats and wraps (E)

Corsages and boutonnieres (T)

Coveralls (E)

Diapers (cloth and disposable) (E)

Dresses (E)

Dry cleaning services (T)

Earmuffs Cold weather (E) Noise cancellation or noise cancelling (T)

Elbow pads (T)

Embroidery (T)

Employee uniforms (unless rented) (E)

Fabrics, thread, buttons, lace, patterns, knitting yarns (T)

Fins (swim) (T)

Fishing boots (waders) (T)

Fishing caps (E)

Fishing vests (non-flotation) (E)

Football accessories Football jerseys (E) Football pads (T) Football pants (T)

Gloves (generally) (E) Baseball (T) Batting (T) Bicycle (T) Dress (unless rented) (E) Garden (T) Golf (T) Hockey (T) Leather (E) Rubber (T) Surgical (T) Tennis (T) Work (T)

Goggles (T)

Golf accessories Golf caps (E) Golf dresses (E) Golf gloves (T) Golf jackets and windbreakers (E) Golf shirts (E) Golf skirts (E) Golf purses (T) Golf shoes (T)

Graduation caps and gowns (E)

Gym suits and uniforms (E)

Hair nets, bows, clips, and barrettes (T)

Handbags and purses (T)

Handkerchiefs (T)

Hard hats (T)

Hats (E)

Headbands (T)

Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) (T)

Hockey gloves (T)

Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts (E)

Hosiery, including support hosiery (E)

Hunting vests (E)

Ice skates (T)

Insoles (T)

Jackets (E)

Jeans (E)

Jewelry (T)

Jogging apparel (E)

Knee pads (T)

Knitted caps or hats (E)

Laundering services (T)

Leg warmers (E)

Leotards and tights (E)

Life jackets and vests (T)

Luggage (T)

Mask, costume (E)

Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks (E)

Mask, protective – N95, welder, umpire, swim or other similar personal protection equipment (T)

Monogramming services (T)

Neckwear and ties (E)

Nightgowns and nightshirts (E)

Overshoes and rubber shoes (T)

Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) (T)

Paint or dust respirators and incidental supplies (T)

Painter pants (E)

Pajamas (E)

Pants (E)

Panty hose (E)

Patterns (T)

Personal flotation devices (T)

Pocket squares (T)

Protective gloves (T)

Protective masks (T)

Raincoats and ponchos (E)

Rain hats (E)

Religious clothing (E)

Rented clothing (including uniforms, formal wear, and costumes) (T)

Repair of clothing or footwear (T)

Ribbons (T)

Robes (E)

Roller blades (T)

Roller skates (T)

Safety accessories Safety clothing (normally worn in hazardous occupations) (T) Safety glasses (except prescription) (T) Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear) (E) Safety shoes (not adaptable for street wear) (T)

Scarves (E)

Scout uniforms (E)

Sewing patterns (T)

Shawls and wraps (E)

Shin guards and padding (T)

Shirts (E)

Shirts (hooded) (E)

Shoe inserts (T)

Shoelaces (T)

Shoes (generally) (E) Ballet (T) Baseball cleats (T) Bicycle (cleated) (T) Boat (E) Bowling (T) Cleated or spiked (T) Cross trainers (E) Dress (E) Fishing boots (waders) (T) Flip-flops (rubber thongs) (E) Football (T) Golf (T) Jazz and dance (T) Jellies (E) Overshoes (T) Running (without cleats) (E) Safety (suitable for everyday use) (E) Sandals (E) Slippers (E) Sneakers and tennis (E) Soccer (cleated) (T) Spiked or cleated (T) Tap dance (T) Tennis (E) Track and cleats (T) Wading/water sport (T) Walking (E)

Shoe shines (T)

Shoe repairs (T)

Shoulder pads (for dresses, jackets, etc.) (T)

Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) (T)

Shorts (E)

Shower caps (T)

Skates (ice and roller) (T)

Ski boots (snow) (T)

Ski suits (snow) (T)

Ski vests (water) (T)

Skirts (E)

Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas (E)

Slippers (E)

Slips (E)

Soccer socks (E)

Socks (E)

Sports helmets (T)

Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) (T)

Suits, slacks, and jackets (E)

Sunglasses (except prescription) (T)

Support hosiery (E)

Suspenders (E)

Sweatbands (arm, wrist, head) (T)

Sweatshirts (E)

Sweat suits (E)

Sweaters (E)

Swimming masks and goggles (T)

Swimsuits (E)

Tennis accessories Tennis dresses (E) Tennis shorts (E) Tennis shoes (E) Tennis skirts (E)

Ties (neckties - all) (E)

Tights (E)

Track shoes and cleats (T)

Trousers (E)

Umbrellas (T)

Underclothes (E)

Underpants (E)

Undershirts (E)

Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire) (E)

Veils (E)

Vests (generally) (E) Bulletproof (T) Fishing (non-flotation) (E) Flotation (T) Hunting (E) Scuba (T) Water-ski (T)

Wallets (T)

Watch bands (T)

Watches (T)

Water ski vests (T)

Weight lifting belts (T)

Wet and dry suits (T)

Work clothes (E)

Work uniforms (E)

Workout clothes (E)

Wrist bands (T)

