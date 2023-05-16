Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network looks to shed light on wage theft in Texas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Wage theft poses a serious and growing problem across industries for working individuals in the U.S.
In 2020, victims were owed an average of more than $2,100 in stolen wages.
Here in the Brazos Valley, one group is creating a campaign to shed light to this issue.
“Wage theft occurs when someone is not paid for work performed and this could happen in several ways simply you are not paid the money you are owned or you're paid less than you were promised or you were made to work more hours and weren't compensated for those hours so all of those are forms of wage theft,” explained Dr. Nancy Plankey-Videla, Board Chair of the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network.
Wage theft is an issue facing the state’s 13 million workers, but some are more at a disadvantage than others.
"Low wage workers are the most vulnerable people to suffering being victims of wage theft partly because they are in more precarious situations and sometimes employers think they really need the job and they do, so they might not complain," said Dr. Plankey-Videla. "They're not salaried workers, they're paid by the hour, especially the construction and restaurant industry.”
In fact, recent surveys have found more than one in five construction workers had experienced wage theft at some point in their careers.
“It happens all over the country that we found an estimate for example that from 2017 through 2020 the U.S Department of Labor was able to recover more than $3 billion in lost wages but that really underestimates the scale because as Nancy is describing, most people that experience wage theft do not report it,” said Dr. Mary Campbell of the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network.