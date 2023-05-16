Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network looks to shed light on wage theft in Texas

Wage theft is an issue facing 13 million workers in the Lone Star state, but some are at more of a disadvantage than others, according to one local organization.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Wage theft poses a serious and growing problem across industries for working individuals in the U.S.

In 2020, victims were owed an average of more than $2,100 in stolen wages.

Here in the Brazos Valley, one group is creating a campaign to shed light to this issue.

“Wage theft occurs when someone is not paid for work performed and this could happen in several ways simply you are not paid the money you are owned or you're paid less than you were promised or you were made to work more hours and weren't compensated for those hours so all of those are forms of wage theft,” explained Dr. Nancy Plankey-Videla, Board Chair of the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network.

Wage theft is an issue facing the state’s 13 million workers, but some are more at a disadvantage than others.

"Low wage workers are the most vulnerable people to suffering being victims of wage theft partly because they are in more precarious situations and sometimes employers think they really need the job and they do, so they might not complain," said Dr. Plankey-Videla. "They're not salaried workers, they're paid by the hour, especially the construction and restaurant industry.”

In fact, recent surveys have found more than one in five construction workers had experienced wage theft at some point in their careers.