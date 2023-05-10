6 Fix | Austin dealership mistake costs Temple man thousands of dollars

Audi of North Austin general manager Brian Hart told 6 News Audi Financial is working to get the issue removed from the Murray family's credit profile.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple, Texas residents Scott and Lisa Murray were more than excited to get a new car from Audi of North Austin in May 2023.

The Murrays financed a 2023 Audi A4 and loved it. Less than two months later, Lisa Murray decided to get an Audi A5 and trade her first car in.

"This was her first brand-new car and, being an Audi, she just adores it," Scott Murray explained.

Two weeks after the Murrays traded in the A4 for the A5, Scott Murray began receiving phone calls and notifications about the A4.

"Audi was saying that we owed a payment on the old car," Murray said. "It was three to four times that we kept on getting phone calls."

In Murray's trade-in contract, he had less than 60 days to trade the Audi A4 in if he wanted and the dealership would pay the car off.

When Murray called the dealership to let them know what was happening, they assured him the problems would be fixed.

Murray then went to his Audi financing account and realized there was no indication he had traded in any car. This situation has put a heavy strain on his finances as his credit is slowly dwindling.

"Why is it fair that I have to eat this on my credit while the dealership can continue to sell cars?" Murray said.

6 News contacted Brian Hart, the Audi of North Austin general manager, about Murray's issue. He responded on Oct. 2 saying the following:

It looks like my finance department has been working with Audi Financial Services to get this resolved for Mr. Murray. As of last week, the vehicle was paid off in full. My finance director has sent the information to the Upper Management at Audi Financial Services to get this removed off of the customer's credit profile. We will keep you updated if anything changes. - Hart

As of Oct. 5, Murray says he has not seen anything change on his account or credit report.

On a broader note, the Federal Trade Commission says car owners are required to pay the difference if the car they are buying is worth more than the car they are trading in.

This is one of the only cases where a car buyer should owe a dealership.

Murray is hoping the dealership informs his credit providers of this mistake and restores his credit as soon as possible.