Amtrak just rolled out a new fall flash sale, with 50% off one-way train tickets from now until October 23. You must travel between November 11 – 29, 2019. Note that the promotion is valid for coach seats and Acela business class only. Lastly, blackout dates are November 26 - 27.

Here are some of the rates Amtrak is promoting:

The discount will automatically be applied at check out on all valid routes, although it appears that not all departures are discounted, so you may have to search a little to find the cheapest fares.

Start your search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website. You don’t need a coupon code needed to unlock the cheap fares.

Routes: Services include all routes except for the Pennsylvanian and Keystone local service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner, and 7000-8999 Thruways.

Cost: From $14 one-way

Book by: October 23

Travel Dates: November 11 – 29, 2019

Restrictions: Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Upgrades to Business Class are not permitted, and this offer is only valid for Acela Business class and coach seats. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25% cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.

Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)

Here are a few examples of what you can book:

Portland, OR to Eugene, OR for $14 one-way:

Charleston, SC to Rocky Mount, NC for $32 one-way:

Los Angeles, CA to Albuquerque, NM for $42 one-way:

New York, NY to Chicago, IL for $55 one-way:

Memphis, TN to Chicago, IL for $55 one-way:

Washington, DC to Boston, MA for $58 one-way:

Atlanta, GA to New York, NY for $80 one-way:

Boston, MA to Philadelphia, PA for $89 one-way on Acela:

Maximize Your Purchase

Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).





