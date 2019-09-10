TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Insurance is warning Texans of a identity theft scheme meant to collect personal information out of potential victims.

According to the department, the calls comes from a group claiming to be the Consumer Insurance Association, which is not a licensed insurance company or agency in the state. The caller offers to lower the victims insurance costs and asks questions about their current coverage.

The caller may mention names of well-known insurance companies during the call.

TDI says the calls may appear to originate from other states.

“This could be an attempt to get you to reveal personal information for identity theft,” Chris Davis, head of TDI’s Fraud Unit, said. “It’s always good to be cautious of anyone who calls when you haven’t asked for information. And never give out personal information when you haven’t verified who’s calling.”

If you get a call from anyone offering to lower your insurance costs, TDI says you should ask for their Texas insurance license number.

You can verify licensed agents on the TDI website or call the TDI Help Line at 1-800-252-3439 to check the status of a company.