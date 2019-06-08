AUSTIN, Texas — Sales tax-free weekend begins this Friday and ends Sunday. That means you will spend a little less on school supplies and clothing.

"We think Texans will save about a $102 million," said Kevin Lyons, spokesperson for the Texas comptroller.

The Texas comptroller’s office publishes a list of all tax exempt and taxable items . The items must be less than $100 to qualify for a tax break.

Most of them are pretty common, but it can be a little tricky to know which items are exempt and which are not. For example, baseball caps and jerseys are exempt but cleats and gloves are not. Clothing is but accessories are not, and jogging apparel is exempt but knee pads are not.

"The Texas Legislature made this a rule," said Lyons. "They're the ones that determine what's on the list, what is exempt and what's not exempt."

To explain the reason why some items are taxed and others are not, Lyons compared it to buying football items for your child.

"They don't wear their cleats every day," he said. "Everybody doesn't play football, and so items like cleats, shoulder pads [are not tax-exempt]. If you run track, those running spikes that you wear, those aren't tax-exempt. However a jersey, you're allowed to wear jerseys to school. Those are tax-exempt."

The bottom line is everyday items like clothes and school supplies will not be taxed.

If you think something is a specialty item, refer to the Texas comptroller's office list.

Online sales still count, as long as the retailer does business in Texas.

