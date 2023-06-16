Tech leaders believe self-serving technology will save the food industry, local restaurant owners are not convinced

Amid inflation and rising labor costs, many restaurants are being forced to close, but tech leaders are convinced the solution lies in self-serving hospitality.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With Ozona Grill and Bar being one of the latest restaurants in the Bryan-College Station area being forced to close, many are wondering what solutions are available for struggling businesses.

"You know unfortunately its not rocket science to run a rest but its not easy either." said Tap Bentz, Manager Partner of Another Broken Egg Café.

Post-pandemic issues have caused the food industry to rethink how they operate.

"Looking at Florida, Texas, New York, there's constant pressure to raise the minimum wage for the staff which all these constant pressures create a perfect storm of restaurants closing weekly now." said Brian Duncan, President of Me & U Technology.

Finding employees willing to work for a certain wage has been difficult for local establishments, meaning that as a restaurant owner, sometimes you have to take who you can get.

"When the pretty people come to the door you don't let them out. It used to be, 'come back for a second interview', that second interview may not exist anymore when you like them you hire them on the spot," Bentz said.

However, tech leaders believe by introducing self-serving programs to customers, the experience will be smoother for everyone. Duncan says technology can solve cost and staffing issues for the restaurant industry by decreasing the dependence on human labor.

"What happens is that with me and you when they're serving you if I just want another beer I can order that myself or if I just wanna pay my tab I can take care of myself," the Me & U Technology president said.

Local restaurant owners, however, are not convinced this is the right solution.

"I want someone to be able to come to my table walk me through the menu and make the experience memorable I think sometimes when you rely too much on technology sand you take away the people part out of it you lose some of the intimacy of a restaurant experience," explained Bentz.