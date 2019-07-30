COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last week might have been a nice break from Texas' usual summertime weather, but the heat has come back with a vengeance, and so have our electric bills!

In the summertime thermostats have to work harder to keep homes at a certain temperature, making our energy bills higher in July and August.

If you’re looking to save some of that money, a few simple tips and tricks can help.

Believe it or not, Texas ranks number nine in the United States when it comes to our average electric bill, coming in at a not so cool $127.

While we can’t control the weather, we can control how we handle it!

Entergy Texas says you can lower your bills by keeping your thermostat a bit higher and wear cooler clothes in the house.

Also make sure to close your blinds and drapes to stop the sunlight from turning into household heat.

Seal those windows and doors to keep that heat out too.

Also clear the space by your air vents so you can get more of that air circulating.

Lastly, people with pools can save money but not having them run 24/7.

Running your pool all day can add up to 90 dollars on your electric bill!

But if you’re still worried about the costs, some companies offer discounts or payment plans to those that need them.

So go to your provider’s website to find out if they do!