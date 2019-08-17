BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities, or BTU, is warning you about scammers who are trying to steal your information over the phone.

The company released a warning Friday, saying some people have already received phone calls from scammers claiming to be from BTU and demanding payments on their bills over the phone.

The scammers then tell customers if they don't pay up, their services will be disconnected.

While sometimes BTU does call customers about their bill, they do not demand immediate payment over the phone, the company stated.

Any customer who has an outstanding bill will be notified how they can get caught up through mail and remember, the company does not make business calls after 5 p.m. or on weekends.

It may be easy to be fooled by the scammers because they may be calling from a number that looks like it's legitimate and that's why the company is urging you to take these steps to keep your information safe.

If you get a phone call demanding payment from people claiming to be from BTU, hang up and call BTU back at 979-821-5700 to ask about payment.

You can also check for an outstanding balance on your bill at www.btutilities.com

BTU is also asking if you do get a phone call from what you suspect is a scammer, call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 and report it.