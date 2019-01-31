AUSTIN, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Austin released a list of priests “credibly accused” of sexual abuse Jan. 31.

The list includes the names of 22 priests:

Ricardo Aguilar, laicized, Diocese of Austin

Paul M. Clogan, deceased, Diocese of Portland, Maine

Daniel Joseph Delaney, deceased, Diocese of Austin

Daniel Michael Drinan, laicized, Congregation of Missionaries, Sons of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Milton Eggerling, deceased, Diocese of Oakland, previously of the Diocese of Sioux Falls

Claude Faust, deceased, Diocese of Austin

James Gallagher, deceased, Diocese of Austin

Jim Castro (a/k/a Santiago) Garcia, priest for the Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica, Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica

James H. Greenwell, deceased, Third Order Regular of St. Francis, previously of the Order of Friars Minor

Chester Culver Hand, Jr., deceased, Diocese of Austin

Conrad Kinder, deceased, Society of the Divine Word

Michael Francis Krol, deceased, Diocese of Austin

Gerald Muller, restricted, Congregation of Holy Cross (Religious Brother)

C. Richard Nowery, deceased, Congregation of Holy Cross

James R. O'Connor, laicized, Diocese of Austin

Rafael Rendon Ozuna, laicized, Diocese of Austin (Deacon)

Longinus Juventius Reyes, removed from ministry and retired, Diocese of Austin

Victor G. Robles, removed from ministry and retired, Diocese of Austin, previously of the Society of Jesus

Alberto Matta Tijerina, removed from ministry, Diocese of Austin, previously of the Diocese of San Angelo

Vincent Waiches, deceased, Diocese of San Diego, previously of the Society of the Divine Word

Adrianus Johannes Willemsen, deceased, Diocese of Austin, previously of the Congregation of the Mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Louis J. Wozniak, removed from ministry and retired, Diocese of Austin

“Credibly accused” is defined by the church as "not a finding that the alleged abuse actually occurred. Rather, it is a finding that there is reason to believe that the alleged abuse occurred.” The church goes on to say the “determination is a lesser standard than that required by our civil or criminal legal systems."

RELATED: 'He groped us during confession' | Austin women speak out after accusing Catholic priest of sexual abuse

How to report abuse in the Catholic church in Austin area

Austin diocese releases list of priests 'credibly accused' of abuse. What does that mean?

Timeline: A history of priest sex abuse in the Catholic Church

The release comes months after the Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops announced their decision to release the lists of “credibly accused” clergy from all 15 Catholic diocese in Texas.

Austin Bishop Joe Vasquez said at the time of that announcement that people should be able to feel comfortable at church.

“That's what brings about shame, embarrassment, hurt, suffering and pain from our people,” Bishop Vasquez said. “We are all brokenhearted over this whole thing. The sexual abuse of minors is a terrible thing. It's a sin, but it's a crime as well. And so, it hurts all of us.”

For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.

The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.

More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishiopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.

At least 70 U.S. Catholic dioceses have released the names of credibly accused priests. Other dioceses include Boston; San Diego, California; Portland, Maine; Fort Worth, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.