Aggie game day is on Thursday, and while many fans feel like they know what to do, a few things have changed.

Class day parking for students ends at 4:30 p.m. on game day in certain lots or garages.

Check with A&M Transportation Services to see if you're affected, and look at their interactive and printable campus maps.

Game day parking starts at 3:0 p.m. and the only available cash parking is $20 in research park or Agronomy road.

But you can get free parking if you have a permit at Fan Field in Research Park!

On and off campus buses will run normally, but they’ll slow down those runs at 3:30 p.m.

Game day bus service will start at 5-30 from the MSC and will run for an hour after the game.

Rideshares or taxis will be available throughout the day in Lot 30E.

Tailgaters will not be able to drop off supplies until 3:30 p.m. on game day.

A&M also advises people that are not planning on going to the game to avoid Wellborne Road.

