Wickersham, a cattle researcher said just like humans, we can't always function our best when it's hot, the same applies to cattle production.

BRYAN, Texas — With a Heat Advisory given to the Brazos Valley area, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering advice for farmers to protect their cattle during the heat.

Tryon Wickersham, a cattle researcher with Texas A&M explained how cattle typically adapt to their environment naturally, looking for areas of shade.

Wickersham said to avoid being outside when it's the hottest part of the day too. When the temperatures increase, it becomes difficult for cattle producers to preserve them.

"They really adapt their behavior on their own so what they're gonna do is you'll see them graze more early in the morning then they'll come out and start grazing in the evening," he said. "We also have widespread drought so as we get drier and drier water becomes harder to find," said Wickersham.

Wickersham provided a chart that is used as a livestock temperature guide to ensure cattle do not experience heat stress.

Dr. Thomas Hairgrove, an A&M AgriLife Extension Veterinarian and Department of Animal science professor stated how exceeding their typical body temperature needed to produce, affect their milk production.

"That's usually from about 50 degrees roughly to about 80 degrees roughly. So during that temperature range, they don't have to expend energy to cool down or to warm up," said Wickersham.