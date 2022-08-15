All local and state government assets should be able to resume normal operations at this time, according to Fire Department officials.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained.

The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained.

In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and state fire departments that provided assistance can now resume their normal operations.

Rocky Creek fire managers believe that this fire is unlikely to reemerge.

The Facebook statement also mentioned the Corp property is not open to the public outside of designated parks.

Rocky Fire officials said if someone is found in an area that has not been designated, they will be asked to leave. The release also stated that regular patrols will be conducted by Corps of Engineers personnel.

As a result of the current drought, wildland fuels are especially flammable, according to a release from Rocky Fire. They are recommending your outdoor activities be conducted with caution during the current drought.