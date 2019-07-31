COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities from across the state gathered at the A&M veterinary school for a one of a kind opportunity to learn from a diverse group of individuals.

Started in the aftermath of Harvey, Texas the second annual Animal Emergency Management Summit started early Tuesday morning and ended late into the afternoon, giving government officials and those who work closely with animals an opportunity for collaboration.

“Today is our second annual Texas animal emergency management summit... it’s basically an annual gathering where we bring all the different groups of people that are involved in developing plans for animals and responding to animal needs in disasters together,” said Dr. Bissett, the Assistant Professor and Director of the A&M Vet Emergency Team and A&M College of Veterinary Medicine.

About 175 people from jurisdictions around the state came together for the all day event to learn from the A&M Veterinary School and each other.

"It’s a diverse group of people it’s veterinarians, veterinary technicians, animal control officers, emergency officers, agrilife extension agents,” Dr. Bissett said.

He began the summit with another speaker to share their experience with the camp wildfires in California to have a frank discussion and learn from past disasters.

A panel discussion was also held for a more open ended talk on problems that still need to be solved.

“Inclusion of animals in disaster planning and disaster response is still a relatively new thing.. given the role that animals play in our lives ... we have to continually respond and respond better and better and better, so that people understand the magnitude of the problem and the necessity of planning to get out of the way when possible, rather than be a victim,” said Dr. Bissett.

He hoped people would leave the summit with a drive to start planning how to handle animals involved in natural disasters, he said, "you cannot respond well if you don’t have a good plan to work from.”