Texas A&M offering free flu shots for students this week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is offering free flu shots for Texas A&M students in the Pharmacy today through Wednesday (November 25th). The service is being offered through Student Health Services.

Howdy Ags, SHS is offering FREE flu shots for @TAMU students in the Pharmacy today through Wednesday, 11/25! Make sure to bring your insurance -- any portion not covered by insurance will be covered by SHS! Appointments are not required. pic.twitter.com/Cht14bnMF1 — Texas A&M Student Health Services (@TAMU_SHS) November 23, 2020

A&M is encouraging students to bring their insurance card. Any portion of the flu shot not covered by insurance will be covered by Student Health Services.

No appointment is necessary.

Students can receive the shot Monday & Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.