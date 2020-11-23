COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is offering free flu shots for Texas A&M students in the Pharmacy today through Wednesday (November 25th). The service is being offered through Student Health Services.
A&M is encouraging students to bring their insurance card. Any portion of the flu shot not covered by insurance will be covered by Student Health Services.
No appointment is necessary.
Students can receive the shot Monday & Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
A&M is also offering free COVID-19 tests before students leave for Thanksgiving. RELATED: Texas A&M officials want Aggies tested after campus COVID-19 cases rise