COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Record fires sweeping across the amazon this month are bringing renewed scrutiny to Brazil's deforestation policy and have environmental researchers and conservationists raising concerns on their effects on the area’s climate.

“In the amazon basin, as you know, it’s a large area of the rain forest... the largest rain forest in the world, so people are concerned when there’s a fire there,” said Dr. Charles Lafon, a geography professor at A&M.

Dr. Lafon said fires on the size and scale of the ones in the amazon are not common, and given that it’s the dry season.

“That enables fires to occur... and the concern is that this area is burning more than normal because it’s being encroached by human development and cleared for agriculture... and by opening up the forest, it’s more flammable,” he said.

Meaning the more the forest burns, the higher chance it can burn in the future.

He also noted that “forests remove a lot of CO2 from the atmosphere, and by cutting and burning the rain forest or any forest, it becomes another source of CO2 in addition to burning fossil fuels... it would increase the greenhouse warming of the earth.”

But doctor Lafon feels the greater issue at hand is the loss of biodiversity and vegetation.

“It is one of the largest most vast forested areas on earth. Animals and plants that require large areas of habitat no longer have that habitat available... the amazon basin, that moisture appears to be recycled multiple times. The moisture from the ocean is precipitated out to the forest and then it evaporates from the trees and then it rains again.”

So in burning that forest, “that feedback could be disrupted and reduce the overall rainfall in the amazon basin and so it would lead to a dryer climate there which in turn would permit more fires,” he said.

And doctor Lafon acknowledges there’s been some false information being spread about the issue too, and advises people to do your research.

He said, “With regard to the fake photos of fires from other places or other years make sure you share only photos that are legitimately from this year’s fires in the amazon.”