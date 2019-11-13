HONDO, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Eva Marie Garcia from Hondo, Texas.

Authorities said she was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, on 202 18th Street Lot 81 in Hondo.

Garcia is 5'2" weighing around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and either black shoes or pink sandals, according to police.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in immediate danger. If you have any information, contact the Hondo Police Department at (830) 426-5353.