COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After more than 20 years of planning, A&M has a new place for its music students to call home, the Music Activities Center.

Walking into the new, state-of-the-art facility, it is not hard to tell the extensive work and attention to detail that went into it.

The MAC is complete with the Dunlap Drill Field, 100-yard replica of Kyle Field with it’s own observation tower and a 9,000 square foot rehearsal hall.

The entrance is a celebration of Aggie Music History. with photos and artifacts celebrating all of the past directors of the band and choral organizations.

Past that is a large mural of the Aggie War Hymn with a picture of Pinky Wilson, the writer of the Texas Aggie War Hymn.

But beyond the 960 new lockers, rehearsal rooms and an elevator, the new MAC is much more to A&M's Director of Bands & Music Activities, Tim Rhea.

He knows the students have “always had pride in their musical performance, now they have pride in their facilities... and we built it not just to last one year, but to last 50 or 60 years into the future.”