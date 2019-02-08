A woman was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting, Arlington officials said.

Arlington police said crews were called to a welfare check around 5:17 p.m. Thursday.

They received a call that woman, later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks, was reportedly passed out in the grass near Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

First responders arrived to the scene around 5:20 p.m., but were unable to immediately locate the woman.

That’s when a person called an officer and directed them to where the woman was last seen, police say.

An officer tried approaching the woman who they said appeared to be lying in the grass, but there was also an unrestrained dog, officials said.

Police said as the officer tried calling out to the woman, the dog started to charge at the officer.

Investigators said at that point, the officer shot at the dog multiple times. Afterwards, the woman yelled out that she was injured, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Her death was ruled a homicide after medical records showed she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

