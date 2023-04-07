City of Austin suspends Austin Police Department's partnership with Texas DPS

The partnership began in March, was paused in mid-May and resumed earlier this month.

Austin's Interim City Manager Jesús Garza has suspended the Austin Police Department's (APD) partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in consultation with Mayor Kirk Watson.

"From the start of this partnership with DPS, I said I wanted Austinites to feel safe and be safe. Recent events demonstrate we need to suspend the partnership with DPS. The safety of our community is a primary function of City government, and we must keep trying to get it right," Watson said in a statement. "This partnership was an innovative approach to address acute staffing shortages that were years in the making. However, any approach must be in sync with Austin values."

In March, the APD formed the partnership with DPS because of staffing shortages. Officials stated that the partnership has had an impact on violent crime, traffic fatalities, emergency response times and more.

"Public safety is at the very core of what we do in city government and this partnership was a practical approach as the Austin Police Department faces serious staffing challenges," Garza said in a statement. "We have heard Mayor and Council’s concerns about recent events and agree that we must have absolute certainty that any solution we put in place maintains the trust and wellbeing of our community members and that all law enforcement officers working to keep our city safe are on the same page when it comes to policing practices."

The APD-DPS partnership was put on hold in mid-May when DPS troopers were temporarily reassigned to patrol the Texas-Mexico border. The partnership resumed on July 2, with new deployment strategies.

Both Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) and Zohaib "Zo" Qadri (District 9) issued calls to end the partnership on social media Wednesday morning.

"Thankful for the Interim City Manager and the Mayor for listening to the voices of their constituents," Qadri said after the City announced the partnership's suspension. "This partnership was not who we are as a city, and I am thankful for it ending."

Councilmember Chito Vela (District 4) echoed Qadri's statement, saying, "This is the right decision, especially given the events of the last few days. Policing in Austin must be aligned with our community values. Unfortunately, the type of policing we have seen by DPS is not in line w Austin's values."

Meanwhile, Matt Mackowiak, chairman of the Travis County Republican Party, called the suspension a "victory for police abolitionists and criminals."

"A terrible loss for public safety, APD and law abiding citizens," Mackowiak tweeted. "Pray for our city. Things are about to get A LOT worse."

In an email sent by Police Chief Joseph Chacon to the entire APD, Chacon said the following:

"I was notified a short time ago that the partnership between APD and DPS for additional patrol services in the city is being suspended. Questions from council and community have arisen, and the Mayor has decided to ask for a suspension to the partnership at this time.

I will provide additional information as I receive it. While this news is disappointing, I know that each of you are working hard to keep our community safe and that you will continue this important work. Thank you for all that you are doing."

KVUE has reached out to Watson's office, as well as APD and DPS, to find out more about the City's decision to suspend the partnership.

