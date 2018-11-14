HOUSTON — What a small world.

Just weeks after midterm elections, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz were captured meeting for the first time since Election Day at a Houston airport.

The two, who competed in one of the most competitive races in the 2018 Midterm Elections, were photographed together at the George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport while waiting for a flight to Washington D.C. Tuesday.

The photo was shared on Twitter by user Tiffany Easter, who wrote that O'Rourke and Cruz show us "the best of America."

@BetoORourke & @tedcruz, thank you for showing us the best of America today @ IAH. Thanks for the conversion, courage, humility, and inspiration. Post-election doesn’t mean the conversation and civic engagement stops—in fact, it means the opposite. Thanks for your public service! pic.twitter.com/uVepvKQrW8 — Tiffany Easter (@TiffanyEaster) November 13, 2018

Easter also shared her photos on Facebook. In the Facebook post, Easter wrote how O'Rourke approached Cruz and congratulated him on being re-elected and how they can move forward together.

"Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign," Easter said. "It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward together."

