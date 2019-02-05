AUSTIN, Texas — A bill, co-authored by Bryan/College Station State Rep John Raney (R-TX14), passed Wednesday and now heads to the governor's desk. The legislation, House Bill 885, guarantees a federal minimum wage for all intellectually and developmentally disabled workers employed by company's with state contracts.

"[They were paid] substantially below the minimum wage in some cases," said Raney. "The main thing is that we want to make sure these folks have an opportunity...that we look for what they can do not what they cannot do."

A companion bill, Senate Bill 753, also passed the Texas State Senate. Representative Raney said he anticipates the governor will sign the legislation into law.

The bill was a two-year-effort for Raney, who says he was outraged to learn that certain state contractors did not already compensate developmentally disabled employees at the minimum wage.

"I though it was absolutely wrong that someone would be funded in some way that they could pay a person the minimum wage and not do it," said Raney.

Contractors who make individual items, purchased by the state, and pay their employees on a per-item basis, will mainly be affected by this legislation. It will be roughly 2-3 years before it takes full effect.

The bill is seen as a step forward by groups who advocate for the rights of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Several Texans with disabilities went to the hill to lobby for this legislation.