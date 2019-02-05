BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Brazos County man was arrested, Thursday, and charged with attempting to coerce Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk into dropping charges against him in several social media posts.

Dustin Havens, 36, is charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after allegedly threatening to release damaging information about sheriff's deputies if Kirk did not drop unrelated charges against him, according to a press release.

Dustin Havens mugshot when booked on charge of Coercion of Public Servant

Havens was previously charged with making a Terroristic Threat of Family or Household, a Class A Misdemeanor. In his postings, Havens allegedly gave Kirk a deadline for when his charge must be dropped, and threatened to release his information if it was not met, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear what information Havens purported to have.

Havens' posts were taken to the Brazos County Attorney's Office and an arrest warrant was obtained on charges of Coercion of a Public Servant.

As of Thursday afternoon, Havens was in the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond.