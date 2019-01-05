COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Members of law enforcement traded their work shoes for running shoes for today's torch run at the Texas Roadhouse in College Station.

Groups of officials from across the Brazos valley and the Houston area came together for a one point eight mile run ... Holding the "Flame of hope" ... To raise awareness for the Special Olympics program.

This year marks the 50th Special Olympic Games and they'll be held in San Antonio starting May 5, 2019

Bryan police sergeant Jason James said members of law enforcement across the region are running the torch through Texas to San Antonio.

"They're hitting all the towns coming up this way. College Station is the last run of the day. It's the way to bring the Olympic flame into the stadium for the games this weekend," He said.

Brazos Valley law enforcement officers also donated a check of more than $32,000 to the program, raised during the Special Olympics Tip-a-Cop held at Texas Roadhouse.

The torch's final destination will be Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio.

Law enforcement members running the torch will be joined by other groups from around the state for the opening ceremonies.