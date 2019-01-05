BRYAN, Texas — In a digital town hall from his congressional office in Washington, Tuesday night, Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores (R-TX17) said he will not run for re-election after the upcoming 2020 race.

"When I initially ran, I said that I would run for no more than six terms, which is twelve years," said Flores in response to a voter's question. "I'm in my fifth term right now, so the most additional terms I would run for would be one additional term."

Flores first made a six-term pledge when challenging incumbent Congressman Chet Edwards in the Republican primary.

In the town hall, Flores also touched on key republican talking points: supporting Attorney General William Barr's summary of the Mueller Report, coming out against the Green New Deal, and pushing for select immigration reform.

Flores has another digital town hall scheduled for Wednesday night 6:30pm, covering Brazos, Bastrop, Lee, Travis, and Burleson Counties.