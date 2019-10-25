SAN DIEGO — Last updated: Friday, October 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Acres burned: 70

Containment: 0%

Location: Area of Sawday Truck Trail in east Ramona

Start date: Friday, October 25 | Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Cause: Not known

Evacuations: Sawday Truck Trail, Littlepage Rd, Littlepage Ln, Old Julian Hwy, Creek Hollow Dr, Creek Hollow Rd. A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Ramona Rodeo Grounds, 421 Aqua Lane, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Road closures: Old Julian Hwy is closed between Hwy 78 and Vista Ramona.

Twitter Hashtags: #SawdayFire

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire east of Ramona Friday as deputies evacuated residents nearby.



Smoke was spotted shortly 9:20 a.m. near State Route 78 and Old Julian Highway, according to a California Highway Patrol.



Firefighters responded to the area and located the blaze near Sawday Truck Trail and Littlepage Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

By 9:45 a.m., the agency reported that the fire had scorched two acres of vegetation and had a critical rate of spread.



As of 10:15 a.m., the blaze had burned 70 acres and had a critical rate of spread with 0% containment, Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots said.



Cal Fire reported that residents on Sawday Truck Trail, Littlepage Road, Littlepage Lane, Old Julian Highway, Creek Hollow Drive and Creek Hollow Road were under evacuation orders.



A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Ramona Rodeo Grounds, 421 Aqua Lane, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Authorities shut down eastbound SR-78 from Third Street in Ramona to Old Julian Highway. There are approximately 150 firefighters fully engaged from the air and ground.