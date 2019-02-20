BRYAN, Texas — Inside Bryan High School, Ms. Robert's door has caught some attention.

What all started as a door-decorating competition to win a pizza party, has now turned into an overnight sensation.

In honor of Black History Month, Robert decorated her door to the theme of the film, Hidden Figures. Specifically choosing Katherine Johnson - a NASA mathematician.

"This is why we celebrate Black History Month," Robert said. "To share stories that need to be told to let that impact keep going."

Robert shared a picture of her door on social media. And within hours, it racked up thousands of likes. And those who were close to Johnson herself, have expressed their gratitude.

Robert said that the grandson of Johnson messaged her, saying that their "entire network has been buzzing about this door. Simply beautiful!" He went on to say, "Thank you for remembering our matriarch and making her a part of educating children. Art, science and math are everything to my grandmother."

Octavia Spencer, an actress in Hidden Figures, reposted the picture herself on Instagram with the caption, "Impact FELT."

Robert said what started as something small has now turned into a major lesson for her kids.

"I want them to know their story has meaning and what they do can impact people," Robert said.

Even though the door has become quite a hit, the winner of the contest has not been announced yet. But, Robert says even if her class doesn't win, she may still throw them a pizza party for all their hard work.