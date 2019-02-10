BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan celebrated their 125th anniversary with a special mass and reception on Tuesday.

Father Andrew Dinh, of St. Joseph’s said “This is day of joy for St. Joseph and a great day for the school.”

Founded in 1894, St. Joseph’s was established to provide a Christian environment among their education.

“It’s very special because of the private school to survive that long is something that must be from the hand of God giving us the gift of school so that we can passing our faith along with the kids,” said Father Dinh.

One of those kids, and now, Father Brian Phillips, made sure he didn’t miss the milestone.

“In 1994 at st. Joseph’s, I entered kindergarten here... and then I went all the way through elementary, through middle school, and then through high school here at St. Joseph... and then graduated in 2007,” said Father Phillips.

Father Phillips says his schooling was a big influence on his life path.

“It definitely instilled in me a love for my catholic faith and learning about my faith, sharing my faith with my friends and just experiencing this community and the support I had from this community really inspired my trajectory,” He said.

But whether the students choose a life dedicated to the church, or simply one with faith in their hearts.

The parishioners hope their home lasts for more centuries to come.