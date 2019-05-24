CALDWELL, Texas — A Caldwell police officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into what caused a former Burleson County inmate to end up in intensive care, according to a release from Caldwell PD Police Chief Charles Barnes.

The release said the officer was placed on leave on Tuesday, May 21. Jackson's family was first told he was on life support in an Austin hospital in April.

An officer on administrative leave does not necessarily imply guilt. Law enforcement are typically placed on leave while internal affairs investigations are conducted.

"I immediately initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter and placed the officer on administrative leave pending the investigation. I have also notified the Texas Rangers who are conducting a criminal investigation into this matter," said Barnes in a statement.

Late Friday night, the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, issued its own statement.

"The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to doing what is right, legal, and ethical," said Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy in a statement. "The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is committed to conducting a full and complete investigation into the actions and circumstances that have resulted in this current condition of Mr. Jackson, and to keeping Mr. Jackson's family informed."

Jackson was initially arrested on April 19th, 2019 for public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor. Family members say on Saturday, April 20th, an unnamed Burleson County Justice of the Peace contacted them to come pick Jackson up from jail.

Then, when family arrived, they say they were turned away and told Jackson was unstable. They claim Burleson County Sheriff's Office officials said they would continue to hold Jackson.

Family members say two days later, that Monday, they were alerted that Jackson was on life support in an Austin hospital. Lawyers claim Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy told them Jackson was released that weekend, and then discovered later by a BSCO deputy and transported to the hospital.

"My son left home [and] and he was just fine," said Chester Jackson Sr, his father. "The next time I see him, he is not like he left home. And, I really want justice."

Jackson's family and his attorneys held a press conference Monday, saying the Sheriff's Department and the County had not been helpful in their search for information.

Earlier this week, the Burleson County Sheriff's Office denied any wrongdoing related to the Chester Jackson case.

Records of a plea deal that Jackson allegedly gave, landing him in county jail, are also missing, according to a recent KAGS Investigation.