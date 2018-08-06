16,691 fans.

That’s how many people gathered inside Capital One Arena on Thursday night for the historic win.

The final score was 4-3 as Caps fought for their first-ever Stanley Cup win in franchise history in Las Vegas.

And that doesn’t even account for those gathered outside. The sea of red could be seen for blocks. Meanwhile, fans gathered at bars and other venues around the DMV for watch parties.

The moment the Caps clinched the historic win, heard in Capital One Arena:

And outside the Arena:

At The Bullpen in Navy Yard, fans celebrated:

Outside Capital One Arena, fans chanted "We want the Cup":

While some fans brought inflatable Stanley Cups to the watch parties, others got a bit more creative...

There were some tense moments, of course, during the game. At one point, the Caps tied the Knights, 3-3, before finally pulling ahead for the win.

Everyone, including Mayor Bowser, had something to say about the win. Mayor Bowser released the following statement on Thursday night, in all caps, of course:

“WE ARE ALL DC PROUD OF THE EFFORT, TENACITY, AND DETERMINATION OUR BELOVED CAPITALS DISPLAYED ALL SEASON LONG, CAPTURING THEIR FIRST-EVER STANLEY CUP. WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS TONIGHT WON’T STAY THERE, AND THE SPORTS CAPITAL CAN’T WAIT TO CELEBRATE WITH THE TEAM IN THE DAYS TO COME. CONGRATS TO THE FANS WHO SUPPORTED THIS TEAM, MONUMENTAL SPORTS FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO DC, AND ALL OF THE GOVERNMENT WORKERS WHO MADE THE EXPERIENCE SO MEMORABLE FOR THE FANS IN AND AROUND THE ARENA."

Capitals championship merchandise was quickly on-sale:

Sports gear website Fanatics.com was quick to seize on the moment by offering championship gear:

And in Las Vegas, the Capitals hoisted the Stanley Cup high:

This couple celebrated in Las Vegas, but not before getting ENGAGED on the plane ride over:

