In April 2019, Bryan city council voted to gradually eliminate mixed-use residential zoning, or MU-1 that allows manufactured homes and other homes to coexist in residential areas.

People who live in the former MU-1 zoned areas in Bryan now have another option to improve their properties, thanks to a new initiative, The Bryan Home Foundation Initiative Program.

“Anybody who might be planning or was planning or still planning on replacing their mobile home or manufactured home... this is a way for the city to assist in their effort to build a site-built home," said Deputy City Manager, Joseph Dunn.

City council approved the program on July 9, 2019.

The city hopes to placate that point of contention that was the gradual elimination of MU-1 zones by offering to buy mobile or manufactured homes and give $10,000 to those eligible households.

“This is an effort on the part of the mayor and the city council to reach out to our community and feel like this is more of a partnership and what can the city do more than just zone... and building long term value for residents,” Dunn said.

This encouragement of more permanent housing has some eligibility requirements, though.

The program is voluntary and so far, 10 homes can take advantage of it, but if there are more than 10 applicants, Dunn said "our city council, I’m sure would allocate more dollars to this program... we are encouraging folks to reach out to the city.”

Dunn also said workshops being set up for those interested in the program.