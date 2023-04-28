Clear Creek gate sign on Fort Hood changed to Fort Cavazos

Before the official change, signs on Fort Hood are being transitioned to Fort Cavazos.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Clear Creek sign was changed to Fort Cavazos Thursday ahead of the Army post's official renaming on May 9.

A Facebook post on the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood's page showed workers changing the sign. In less than 24 hours, the post had hundreds of comments, shares and reactions.

"Fort Hood will officially become Fort Cavazos on May 9," the post reads. "That means a lot of prep work has to be done, including changing out the signs."

This new name honors Texas-born, Korean and Vietnam War veteran General Richard Edward Cavazos.

Fort Hood is included in the nine U.S. Army installations following the Naming Commission's recommendations to remove certain names, symbols, monuments and more that reflect and honor the Confederate States of America.

Born in Kingsville on Jan. 31, 1929, Cavazos was raised by Mexican American parents.

In 1951, Cavazos completed his basic officer training at Fort Benning, Georgia. After being deployed to Korea, he was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross and Silver Star for his service.

Cavazos returned to the U.S. in 1953 where he was assigned to Fort Hood. He was then deployed to Vietnam in 1967 as a lieutenant colonel. Officials awarded Cavazos a second Distinguished Service Cross for his service there.

Cavazos became the first Hispanic to reach the rank of brigadier general in 1976. Just four years later in 1980, Cavazos took over as the III Corps Commanding General.

Cavazos succeeded General Robert Shoemaker as commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command in 1982 and retired from the Army in 1984.

