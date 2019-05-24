COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD will provide free and reduced cost meals for children and families this summer at a number of locations. Meals begin in late May and end in August.

Below is a release from College Station ISD on the program:

College Station ISD will be serving free meals this summer to children in our community.

Any child may receive a free meal simply by showing up at one of the participating sites during designated mealtimes. Adults may purchase a meal for $3.75.

You do not need proof of income.

You do not need to register.

You do not need a meal ticket.

Simply show up at a feeding site!

This Summer Feeding Program is sponsored by CSISD Child Nutrition Services and administered by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Summer Feeding Program was created to ensure that children in low-income areas could continue to receive meals during long school vacations when they do not have access to school lunch or breakfast.

Locations and times of the Summer Feeding Program are:

Lincoln Center (1000 Eleanor Street)

May 28 - June 28 and July 8 - August 2 (Monday through Friday)

Breakfast: 8:00 - 8:30

Lunch : 11:30 - 12:30

Closed July 25 & 26

College Hills Elementary (1101 Williams Street)

May 29 - June 28 (Monday through Friday)

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:15

Lunch : 11:00 - 12:30

For more information call the CSISD Child Nutrition office at 979-764-5450.